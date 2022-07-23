VIVAN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Boston Celtics Center and former North Caddo star Robert Williams III returned to his alma mater Saturday morning to hold two youth camps, one for 6th to 8th graders 8:00 A.M. to noon and a high school clinic from noon to 4:00 P.M.

Free food and drinks were provided, as well as schools supplies to get students ready for the new school year.

Fresh off his first NBA Finals appearance, Williams stressed the importance of success off the court to his campers.

“The average NBA career is three years and a lot of other professional sports are way shorter, so the ball is going to stop bouncing,” Williams said. “Education is key, free education…Whether it’s basketball, academics, whatever helps you get a free education.”

Williams also explained why he makes a point to ensure every camper gets a picture with the NBA star.

“I remember being in their shoes, Williams recalls. “I remember seeing a 7 foot guy walk in, even if I didn’t know his name, I just wanted to be around them.”

Williams graduated from North Caddo in 2016, going on to play collegiately for Texas A&M. He averaged a career high ten points per game for the Eastern Conference champions a season ago.