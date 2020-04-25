Robertson Selected by Las Vegas Raiders in Fourth Round

By Kane McGuire (LA Tech)

RUSTON, LA (LA Tech) – Make it back-to-back.

One of the most highly-decorated defensive backs in Louisiana Tech history will be taking his talents to Las Vegas as Amik Robertson was selected with the 139th pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Raiders.

The selection came only a few minutes Saturday after fellow teammate and defensive back L’Jarius Sneed was taken with the pick prior by Kansas City. It marks the first time LA Tech has had back-to-back players picked and the fifth time since 2013 that multiple Bulldogs have gone in the same draft.

“Confidence. Competitiveness. Work ethic. Passion. Intensity. He has all the intangibles,” said head coach Skip Holtz. “He is a very talented player with great quickness. He has great ball skills. He was a turnover machine for us the last three years.”

Robertson, who is foregoing his senior year at Louisiana Tech, started all four years at cornerback for the Bulldogs. In just three seasons, he totaled 183 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, four sacks, 48 pass break ups and 14 interceptions.

He racked up 265 yards of return yardage on his 14 interceptions, including three returns for touchdowns. He ranks No. 2 in Tech history in interceptions despite playing just three seasons.

The Thibodaux, La., native earned first team All-American honors as a junior by both the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Pro Football Focus while earning second team honors by the Associated Press and The Athletic. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2017 by the FWAA.

Robertson was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 while being named first team all-Conference USA and first team all-state as a sophomore and junior. He was named the Defensive Player of the Game in Tech’s win over SMU in the 2017 DXL Frisco Bowl.

He was Mr. Reliable for the Bulldogs all three years, racking up tackle totals of 62, 61 and 60 and tackle for loss totals of 7.5, 7.5 and 8.0. His yearly interceptions totals were 5, 4 and 5 while he saw his pass break ups increase annually from 11 as a freshman to 16 as a sophomore to 21 as a junior.