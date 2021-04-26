Rodarius Williams set to join brother among pro ranks

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Playing in front a home crowd at Calvary’s Jerry Barker Stadium is a little different than Saturdays in front of 60,000 strong at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Rodarius Williams remembers his first game in front of the Oklahoma State faithful vividly.

“Going from a small crowd to not being able to hear yourself think? It was a really humbling moment,” says Williams.

Williams had plenty of those moments over his three seasons starting at cornerback for OSU. And even with the pandemic, his decision to return in the fall of 2020 wasn’t a hard one.



“I had more to do, my job wasn’t done,” says Williams. “I’m proud that I made the decision to come back. Everybody in school wants to go to the league, I just had the different mindset of I gotta get better at what I’m doing. I’m not doing enough to be draft-able, so I just came back with a different mindset and grinded.”

Now, Williams is poised to join his brother, Greedy, among the pro-ranks. Being able to pick his brothers mind has been an invaluable asset during the draft process.

“I actually got him next to me, I can pick his brain about physical therapy, how to take care of my body. Its been a huge experience and its definitely helped me throughout this process.”

While Williams has an ideal team he would like to select him, he’s just excited for the opportunity, wherever it may be.

“Every athlete would say they would rather play for the (Cowboys), who wouldn’t want to play for the ‘Star’? But I’m good wherever I’m destined to be, we’re going to make the best of it.”