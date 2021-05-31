Ruston Regional field revealed

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A day after finding out they would host their first Regional in program history, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs now know the three programs they will entertain this weekend in Ruston.

The ACC’s North Carolina State Wolfpack, the SEC’s Alabama Crimson Tide, and the MAAC’s Rider Broncs will make up the rest of the field at J.C. Love Field for the first Regional at the new Love Shack.

North Carolina State posted a 30-17 record and finished as the ACC Tournament runner-up, falling to Duke in the Championship 1-0. Alabama will make it’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. The Tide enter the regional having lost 9 of their last 12. The Rider Broncs round out the field as the tournament champions in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference.



Regional play begins Friday at 2:00 between N.C. State and Alabama, the Bulldogs will face Rider in the nightcap at 6:00.