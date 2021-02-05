Saturday’s LSU-Florida matchup postponed

By: Kent Lowe (Louisiana State University Athletics)
BATON ROUGE, La (LSU Athletics) – The Southeastern Conference office has announced the Florida at LSU men’s basketball game set for Saturday (Feb. 6) at the Maravich Center has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.