Saturday’s LSU-Florida matchup postponed

By: Kent Lowe (Louisiana State University Athletics)

BATON ROUGE, La (LSU Athletics)  The Southeastern Conference office has announced the Florida at LSU men’s basketball game set for Saturday (Feb. 6) at the Maravich Center has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

