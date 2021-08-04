Saturday’s NSU Football Youth Camp in Bossier City canceled

NATCHITOCHES – Developments surrounding the fourth COVID-19 surge and the Delta variant have led to the cancelation of Saturday’s Northwestern State youth football camp at Bossier City’s Freedom Fields.

The latest spread of the virus led to concerns about the health and safety of the youths in attendance at the camp as well as for NSU players and staff.

“The Shreveport-Bossier City area is an important part of the footprint of our football team and our university,” fourth-year head coach Brad Laird said. “While we would love to engage our alumni and the young children in that area, we have to be vigilant in keeping everyone healthy during this latest COVID-19 uptick.”

The Demons report to camp Thursday to start fall camp in preparation for the Sept. 4 season opener at North Texas.