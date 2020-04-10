Schools trying to find ways to honor senior athletes

A potential one-off game for senior softball players, with a pre-game senior night ceremony, is being put together by area coaches

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just like that, its over.

With the cancelation of spring sports throughout the state, schools across Shreveport are coming up with ways to honor senior athletes robbed of their seasons.

“Make no mistake, we will be doing something,” says Wade Strother, Head Coach of Southwood Softball. “We’re working on something…where every senior athlete that wants a senior night will have one.”

Strother says he’s been in contact with other area coaches, mapping out a ceremony to be held at the appropriate time. Ideas that have been tossed around? Doing a pre-game ceremony for any and all seniors in Caddo Parrish that want to participate, honoring their careers and giving them the proper send-off. The ceremony would then be followed by one final, unofficial game.

“Those who want to do just the ceremony will be welcome to,” says Strother.

“Senior nights are a big deal for athletes. We know the situation is unfair, so we are going to make sure they get honored and get the recognition they deserve.”

Chris Wilson, Head Coach for Mansfield Baseball, is hoping to honor his seniors, as well.

“We have four seniors, two of them are four year players,” says Wilson. “We’ll be doing something, maybe a barbeque when the time is right, some sort of party. Even if its me dropping stuff off at their door, these kids deserve the recognition.”

For those interested in helping sponsor gifts for senior athletes or for more information on how to participate in the game, contact Wade Strother at dwstrother@caddoschools.org.