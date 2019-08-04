Scott-Arruda Hosts Youth Volleyball Clinic

5-time Olympian Danielle Scott-Arruda hosted a two-day volleyball camp this weekend at Centenary.

The camp was split into two groups, with middle school athletes participating in the morning session, and high school players in the afternoon session.

Participants got the chance to learn from Scott-Arruda, as well as college coaches from around the area, including new Centenary head coach Ashley McDonough.

Scott-Arruda says she enjoys getting to be a part of a clinic like this.

“This camp the last two days for middle school and high school has been amazing,” Scott-Arruda said. “It was really fun to work this camp because the girls had fire. They had energy, and passion, and want to learn and get better. It was a great coaching staff that I worked with, and really fun for me to be a part of.”