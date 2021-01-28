Second half surge propels Louisiana Tech to road victory

HATTIESBURG, Ms (KMSS/KTAL) – After playing Southern Mississippi (7-9) to a first-half tie the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-5) outscored the Golden Eagles by thirteen points in the second half on their way to a victory by the same amount on Thursday night in Reed Green Coliseum.

Four Bulldogs scored in double-figures, led by Cobe Williams, who tied a game-high fifteen points. Three Golden Eagles reached the fifteen point mark, but the six rebound advantage the Bulldogs had on the boards was enough to carry them to the victory.

With the win, Louisiana Tech improves to .500 away from Ruston, sitting at 4-4. The team’s six C-USA victories is tied for the most in the league, but they sit in third in the Conference’s West Division because of win percentage.

Saturday, the Bulldogs will attempt to earn their second C-USA sweep of the year, facing the Golden Eagles at home for a 2:00 tip from the Thomas Assembly Center.