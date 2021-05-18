Second year head coaches wrap up first spring training

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For Parkway’s Coy Brotherton and Northwood’s Austin Brown, spring football has been one of the few new experiences left heading into their second seasons.

With COVID-19 canceling school (and spring training) in 2020, this spring has been an opportunity to make up for lost time.

“We’re further along now than we were during last season,” said Brotherton. “We’ve been able to get things in and fine tune things that we just couldn’t heading into last year. I’ve been pleased with the progress.”

The same can be said for Austin Brown at Northwood. Brown was looking forward to installing his system last spring before having to alter his plan entirely.

“When I got the job, I had a twelve month calendar exactly planned out, and I had to throw it away,” said Brown. “So now I’ve been able to have that time, the kids know, they know me, my hands are in this program. They know what’s expected and how to go forward.”

Parkway wrapped up their spring training against West Ouachita last Friday night, while Northwood will end their spring against Cpt. Shreve this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Lee Hedges.