ShowTime Boxing Returns to Shreveport with a Stack of Undefeated Fighters this Friday

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, LA – Bishop Promotions, Banner Promotions, Caddo Parish Commission, and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission collaborated to welcome ShowTime Boxing back to Shreveport this Friday, Jan. 31 at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum at 6 p.m.

The popular boxing series, ShoBox: The Next Generation, returns to our area with headlining fighter, Ruben Villa, a 22-year-old boxer from Salinas, California.

Villa has a flawless fighting record of 17-0 with 5 knockouts and is the #5 boxer of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in the featherweight class.

Villa will defend his WBO regional title against Alexei Collado, a Miami, Florida fighter who holds an impeccable fighting record of 26-2-0 with 23 knockouts.

Villa was a 2016 U.S. Olympic Alternate who defeated current WBO Featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson twice in the amateurs as well as defeating current WBC Lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Co-featuring this event is Taras Shelestyuk, who holds an unblemished fight record of 17-0 with 10 knockouts, against Luis Veron, an Argentinian brawler who holds a fight record of 15-3-1 with 8 knockouts.

Shelestyuk was the 2012 Olympic Bronze Medal winner from Ukraine and is making his much anticipated return to ShowTime Boxing.

The winner of this bout will be rated in the top 15 of the welterweight division world rankings.

Local fighters of this event include Shreveport natives, Blake Franklin (12-12-2) and Zach Albritton (1-0-0), as well as regional fighters Jamykle Wade of West Monroe, Louisiana (5-4-1, 2 KO’s) Kenneth Taylor of Tyler, Texas (10-1-2, 6 KO’s), and Steve Jones of Longview (0-0).

Tickets are $20-$100. VIP seating is available. Gold level tickets are $5 off with promo code: MARDIGRAS. Purchase tickets at www.bishoppromotions.com. For more information about sporting events in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.shreveportbossiersports.com.