SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the third year in a row the Shreveport Junior League 14U All-Stars claimed the Louisiana State Championship.

The next stage will be the 2022 United States Regional Tournament. The Shreveport team will head to Albuquerque, New Mexico to face teams from New Mexico, Texas East, Texas West, and Colorado.

On the baseball side, five Shreveport Little League teams are competing for state championships of their own this week. The teams range from tee ball up to the 11-12 majors division.

The softball team is raising money for their trip to New Mexico. The estimated cost is $1500 for each of the team’s 13 players and their families. If you would like to donate you can do so here.