Shreveport Mavericks return in The Basketball League

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In 2015, The Shreveport Mavericks moved on to Kentucky after an incredible run. Over two seasons, the team went undefeated with a 66-0 record playing in the American Basketball Association.



Now, the Mavericks are back as one of the newest members of The Basketball League. TBL is in its’ fourth season, with the 2020 season suspending play last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Though the league has changed, one thing will remain the same. Former Coach and General Manager Steve Tucker will resume the same duties he had when the Mavericks suspended operations in Shreveport half a decade ago.



Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins visits with Shreveport Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Steve Tucker at the team’s press conference held earlier to day in the Shreveport Hilton.



“I am excited to be a part of bringing pro basketball back to Shreveport. Having spent my entire adult life as a coach, I can with great confidence say that this market supports pro basketball like none other,” said Tucker. “We have every intention of bringing an entertaining, championship level brand of ball back home to Shreveport where it belongs.”

The President of The Basketball League, David Magley, says the focal point of the league is community outreach and expressed how special an opportunity the league has in brining back the Mavericks to Shreveport.

“This is a special community,” says Magley. “If they win a lot of games, it doesn’t much matter to me, I’ve got 35 other teams to cheer for. But, if they impact a lot of lives, then I know we’ve done something special.

Tryouts for the league will be held nation-wide during the month of March, with training camps starting shortly after and the season kicking off in April. A regular season schedule of 12 home and 12 away games will culminate in a July postseason. More information on where the Mavericks will play and the roster will be available in the coming weeks.