Shreveport Mavericks set for return after six-year absence

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the first time since 2015, the Shreveport Mavericks will take the court this weekend. A new era of one of the most successful professional basketball teams of all time will begin on Friday in Little Rock, Arkansas.
After compiling a 66-0 record from 2013-15 as the Shreveport-Bossier Mavericks, the team relocated to Owensboro, Kentucky after the 2015 season. Six years later a new team is set for its debut in The Basketball League.
Desean Murray played college basketball at the highest level with the Auburn Tigers, starting all 34 games for the team in 2017-18 after being named Big South Freshman of the Year during his time at Presbyterian College.
“I’m just excited to play with these guys, go against somebody different,” said Murray. “We’re just ready to get on it and just get to another team and just show what we can actually do.”
The Mavs will have a chance to show what they can do against a high level of competition in the TBL, under the direction of former Head Coach Steve Tucker.
“The league is a very good league. With the NBA G-League not playing this year except for a 2-week bubble,” Tucker said. “There’s a lot of talent in this league, a lot of guys who would be playing in the NBA G-League are playing in the TBL.”
Despite this increase in competition, The standard of excellence set by Mavericks teams before is still evident with those who are part of this new era of Maverick basketball. That includes Ruston native Dwayne Lathan, who led Indiana State to the NCAA Tournament in 2011.
“We’re trying to bring that same energy, that same work ethic, and that same result and go undefeated like we always have.”
The Mavericks tip off their season on Friday against the Little Rock Lightning before heading to Texas on Saturday to battle the Dallas Skyline.