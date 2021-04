SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mavericks returned home on Friday night for the first time since relocating to Kentucky in 2015.



The Mavericks were able to outscore the visiting Dallas Skyline 101-92 for their second win of the season.

With the victory the Mavs improve to 2-1. The Skyline fall to 0-3. Shreveport returns to the court Sunday to take on Omaha’s Finest at 3:30 at LSU-Shreveport.