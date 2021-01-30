Shreveport Mudbugs come up empty against Brahmas at home

By: Chet Yoder (Shreveport Mudbugs)
SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (17-5-3) came up empty for a second straight night to the Lone Star Brahmas losing 2-0 in front of a sold out crowd Saturday night at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.
Just like last night, both teams came up empty on the scoreboard, but it was a fast-paced and hard-hitting opening period. The Bugs had a few PP chances, but couldn’t beat Guy Blessing in net. Shreveport led in SOG, 14-6 after one.
Another scoreless period featured great saves from Blessing and Cole Hudson, but the biggest highlight was a tussle between Aidan Metcalfe and Caige Sterzer. Near the end of the 2nd period, the two locked up and neither could get a good punch, but a good take-down from Metcalfe at the end lit up the sold out crowd.
Lone Star broke a scoreless tie at 9:09 of the third period when Dylan Smith tipped home his third tally of the season to give the Brahmas a 1-0 lead. The Bugs threw the kitchen sink at Guy Blessing in net, but couldn’t scrap anything by him all weekend long. Joey Baez would flip in an empty-net goal at 19:10 to secure a 2-0 victory for Lone Star.
Shreveport gets shutout in back-to-back nights at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum for the first time in their NAHL franchise history. It was also the first time the Bugs have lost two straight contests this season.
The Bugs will hit the road to play three games in three consecutive nights beginning this Thursday as they’ll visit the Ector County Coliseum to take on the Odessa Jackalopes. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.