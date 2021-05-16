Shreveport Mudbugs help Jets Barbell Powerlifting team reach nationals

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mudbugs have an emphasis on community service and this weekend was no exception. With the Jets barbell special needs powerlifting team qualifying for their national meet, excitement was high this weekend with the team in attendance.



But in order to reach their national meet they’d need some help as this year’s nationals are beign held in Las Vegas. The Mudbugs and Coca-Cola teamed up to help, with $2 from every Coca-Cola product sold at this weekend’s games going towards helping the team reach their destination.

“Everybody says Shreveport is the best place to play hockey and it’s true because we’re a part of the community. It’s not just coming to Shreveport o play hockey, it’s coming to Shreveport to become a part of Shreveport and by doing that you just have to be involved in the community,” said Mudbugs Marketing Director Teri Johnson.



The Mudbugs fell in both games this weekend but the accomplishment made off the ice was the most important one, as some of the Mudbugs’ biggest supporters, were supported in a big way by the Mudbugs.