Shreveport Mudbugs NAHL Draft Recap

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Coming off their second junior hockey championship season, the Robertson Cup champion Shreveport Mudbugs began preparations for a run at a second consecutive title at this afternoon’s 2021 North American Hockey League entry draft. Shreveport made nine selections, you can learn about all of them below.

BRANDON CIMINO: ROUND 1, PICK 27

The New York native spent the 2019-20 NAHL season with the Corpus Christi Ice Rays, totaling 4 points in 47 games. He spent last year in the NCDC, scoring 36 points in 44 contests. Cimino is committed to Bentley University.

LOGAN GOTINSKY: ROUND 3, PICK 27

Gotinsky is a familiar face in Shreveport, appearing in 15 games for the ‘Bugs, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

JONAH COPRE: ROUND 4, PICK 8

The Defenseman from Elgin, Illinois spent last season in the United States Hockey League with the Waterloo Black Hawks. Copre totaled 14 points with 3 coming via goals, and 11 on assists. The ‘Bugs acquired the pick from Chippewa. Copre is committed to Quinnipiac University.

RYAN WILLIAMS: ROUND 4, PICK 27

The team’s second selection in the fourth round played most recently in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Coquitlam Express. Williams appeared in 8 games, scoring one point.

GAVIN WATT: ROUND 5, PICK 3

The Canadian enters his first season in the NAHL after splitting time between the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Moncton Wildcats and the Maritime Junior Hockey League’s Miramichi Timberwolves. Watt tallied 20 points over 34 games. He competed in the playoffs for both teams. Shreveport acquired the pick from the Amarillo Wranglers.

KEVIN PERROT: ROUND 5, PICK 18

The right-winger from Ohio will begin his first season in the NAHL, after not appearing in a game for the St. Marys Lincolns in 2020-21. In 2019-20 he played for the HPHL16’s Detroit Honkeybaked16 team. In 8 games with the team Perrot scored one point.

ANDREW PERROT: ROUND 5, PICK 27

The brother of the team’s most recent draft selection, Perrot is a veteran of the Ontario Hockey League. The defenseman has played in the association since the 2017-18 season. Perrot has suited up for both the London Knights and most recently the Owen Sound Attack. He scored eleven goals in his OHL career. He spent last year on loan in Slovakia. Both Perrot’s are the sons of former NHL right-winger Nathan Perrot.

WILLIAM FORTESCUE: ROUND 6, PICK 27

The West Nyack, New York native appeared in 11 games for the North Jersey Avalanche 18U AAA team in 2020-21, scoring 3 points.

TEDDY MARION: ROUND 7, PICK 27

The Franklin, Wisconsin native appeared in 31 games for the NA3HL’s Milwaukee Power in 2020-21. The Forward tallied 22 points, scoring ten goals and adding 12 assists.

The Mudbugs passed on the remainder of their 2021 picks.