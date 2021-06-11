Shreveport Mudbugs sweep Wichita Falls to advance to Robertson Cup

By: Chet Yoder (Shreveport Mudbugs)

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (6-1) got a huge goal from Dawson Sciarrino with 39 seconds left in regulation which helped propel them to a 4-2 victory over the Wichita Falls Warriors and their first South Divisional series sweep of their NAHL-franchise history.

After a goal was waved off, it was just seconds later when the Warriors got on the board at 17:18 of the first period when Thomas Wies roofed in his third goal of the postseason off a rebound in front to give the home team a 1-0 lead. The Bugs had good chances in the opening period and seemed to have a good jump as they out-shot Wichita Falls, 7-6.

The Bugs roared back early in the 2nd period when Austin Brimmer skated in and snapped home his second goal of these playoffs from the LW circle to tie the game, 1-1 at 3:36. The goal was unassisted and brought plenty of life to the Shreveport bench. The Bugs would then capitalize in the slot and Braiden Dorfman drove in his second goal of this series as the puck trickled off their goalie and into the net to give Shreveport a 2-1 lead at 13:05. Billy Feczko earned the only assist on Dorfman’s tally. Shreveport really controlled most of the middle frame out-shooting Wichita Falls, 12-6.

Wichita Falls came right back at 17:26 of the third period when Marcus Frantz flipped in his first point of the playoffs to dramatically tie the game, 2-2. We looked destined for OT until Dawson Sciarrino got on a breakaway off a broken play and went to his backhand and roofed in the go-ahead goal at 19:21 to all of a sudden give the Bugs a 3-2 lead. The Warriors made one last push, but Matt Weber swatted in the EN goal from center ice to seal a 4-2 victory and a sweep over the Wichita Falls Warriors. Cole Hudson improves to 6-0 in these playoffs as he made 20 saves on the night.

The Bugs advance to Blaine, MN to play for the Robertson Cup Final Four as they play game 1 of a best of three series against the Maine Nordiques.