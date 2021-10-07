Shreveport’s Kendrick Farris to be inducted into USA Weightlifting Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co (KMSS/KTAL) – This January, Shreveport native Kendrick Farris will be inducted into the USA Weightlifting Hall of Fame, joining Carissa Gump and Chad Vaugh along with two other contributors as the Class of 2022.



Farris will become the first athlete from both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams to enter the Hall of Fame. Farris is one of eight U.S. men to compete at three or more Olympic Games, making every team from 2008-2016.



His best Olympic result is sixth place in the men’s 85kg in his debut at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008.

Farris, 35, competed at three Pan American Games from 2007-2015; he earned bronze in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2011 and gold in Toronto in 2015, becoming the first U.S. men’s middle-heavyweight Pan American Games champion in 40 years. He also won the 2010 Pan American Championships and took silver at the 2013 Summer Universiade.