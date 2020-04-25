Sneed Taken in Fourth Round by Kansas City

By Kane McGuire (LA Tech)

RUSTON, La (LA Tech) – Louisiana Tech’s L’Jarius Sneed heard his name called on Saturday as the Bulldog defensive back was taken with the 138th pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

This marks the fifth straight year and the seventh time in the last eight years that a Bulldog has been selected.

“Size. Speed. Work ethic. Versatility. He has played two years at corner for us and two years at safety,” said head coach Skip Holtz. “He has position flexibility. And when you look at NFL rosters and they only carry six defensive backs, that’s a huge plus. He can play anywhere on the back end.”

The Minden, Louisiana native, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at the NFL Combine, saw action in 51 games for the Bulldogs during his career, making 33 starts between safety and cornerback.

During his four years in Ruston, Sneed totaled 179 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, eight interceptions and 28 pass break ups.

Sneed racked up 154 return yards on his eight interceptions, including three returns for touchdowns. He earned second team all-Conference USA honors as a senior after leading the Bulldogs with 72 tackles (42 solo) and adding three interceptions and nine pass break ups.

