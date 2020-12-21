SNSB Bright Smile Award: Many’s Pre-Game Fireworks

MANY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – One of the most exciting traditions in the Ark-La-Tex lives at Many High School. The man in charge of it is a Tiger alum and he’s carrying on the legacy of the man that lit up the Louisiana sky before him.

The Tigers run out to an impressive firework display before the team takes the field every Friday night. Benford Slay is the man who makes it all happen. He’s been in charge of the pre-game fireworks display for the last decade. Slay took over the display after his father, who had been in charge of the spectacle passed away. The display is one Slay is very familiar with as he is a graduate of Many High School, the firework display gives Slay a way to give back to the school which gave him so much.

Slay isn’t the only man who makes the show happen. Jesse McNeely is brand new to the Many fireworks showcase and he has a perfect view. McNeely can be found in the press box filming every Friday night.