SNSB: Calvary, Byrd punch their ticket to title games

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Friday, December 11th, 2020, will forever be a special date for the Calvary and Byrd football programs.

Byrd took down John Curtis in the Division I semi-finals, riding a stellar defensive performance that included four forced turnovers, 14-13. The Yellowjackets are returning to the title game for the first time since 2013.

“Our coaching staff did a great job, but these players have been amazing all year long,” said Yellowjacket Head Coach Mike Suggs. “I’m so proud that they’re going to get this opportunity.”

“It means the whole world to me,” said senior running back Venzell Thompson. “This is just a broken record, but we went 4-7 last year. To be out here now, winning every game and now we’re in the end game, we’re going to the championship? This just feels amazing.”

Carson Bruno was responsible for the play of the night, intercepting a pass on an attempted screen to help put the game away late in the fourth.

“They call it the city of Byrd for a reason,” says Bruno. “We got the dang city to show up tonight and we’re putting on for our city. We’re trying to bring a ring back for (Shreveport).”

The Yellowjackets were not the only team to advance to the title game on Friday night.

The Calvary Cavaliers defeated Southern Lab, 24-14, behind 215 passing yards and two touchdowns from sophomore Quarterback Landry Lyddy. Joseph Wilson’s talents were on full display, accumulating over 300 yards of total offense with two receiving touchdowns.

“It’s going to be a good Christmas,” said Calvary Head Coach Rodney Guin.

“I’m super proud of these guys. I love these guys, they are my best friends,” said Landry Lyddy. “I’m just excited to show everyone that we are going to win state in two weeks.”

This is Calvary’s first appearance since 2014, when the Cavaliers capped off back-to-back seasons with a state championship.