11 PM Update: The threat of severe weather is decreasing. However, we are following two areas of thunderstorms. Along the cold front, an area of thunderstorms is slowly drifting to the south. If storms continue at this current pace, we could see some minor flooding in Northern Bossier and Caddo Parish. Over the southern edge of the region, heavy thunderstorms are moving out of the ArkLaTex. However, light to moderate rain continues to fall.

Rain and thunderstorms will be sticking around in the forecast through Wednesday. An additional 2-3" of rain is possible with some heavier totals to fall. Always remember to TURN AROUND AND DON'T DROWN!