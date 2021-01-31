SNSB Coach’s Corner: Northwestern State Head Football Coach, Brad Laird

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Northwestern State Demon football team is preparing for a season unlike any other, a season in the Spring. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has had to endure strict protocol, testing multiple times a week, all while making preparations for the upcoming season. Head Coach Brad Laird sat down with John Sartori via Zoom earlier this week to discuss all the challenges his program is facing currently, as well as the excitement a new season brings to the University in this week’s Coach’s Corner on the Sunday Night Sports Blitz.