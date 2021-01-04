SNSB Coach’s Corner: Rodney Guin, Calvary Cavaliers

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – With thirty plus years of coaching experience in Northwest Louisiana, Calvary head football coach Rodney Guin is far from a rookie. Yet this past Tuesday marked his first trip to the State Title game. Coach Guin joins the Sunday Night Sports Blitz via zoom to discuss his favorite coaching memories and share more on the Cavaliers trip to the Division 4 LHSAA State Championships.

“You’ve been in Coaching for 30 plus years in the area, to get that first State Championship win… walk me through the emotions of that, the journey it has taken to get there and the excitment for you and your family.”



Rodney Guin | Head Coach Calvary Cavaliers

“You know those games are hard to get to…. there’s a lot of good coaches that never get to the game. It was fun and something we really looked forward to, it was kind of stressful leading into to it but we enjoyed it today and you put a lot of time into the sport and the job. So, it’s fun to get that benefit and the reward for it.”



EmmaKate Few | NBC 6 Sports

“Something especially exciting about this Calvary team is how young you guys are. The fact that you have so many of these guys coming back next year so talk to me about those playmakers. Obviously Landry Lyddy you’ve got for another year, how much of an impact he has had. Plus a lot of your offensive and defensive guys that you’ve got coming back.”



Rodney Guin | Head Coach Calvary Cavaliers

“Yeah, you know Landry has played well all year long. For a first year starter he has been phenomenal. Wilson and Wallace are what they are, they’re just very good. They take a simple play and turn it into a big play. But you know the offensive line I think was a key…. we haven’t given up many sacks all year long and I think we gave up one on Tuesday. But yeah we only gave up one sack and that was key as much as we throw the ball and people know we throw the ball and they still can’t get to the quarterback. There’s some young guys out there, Hermes had a great game for us as a Freshman, and the future is very bright for him. Myles Williams played all over the field and is just going to be a stud next year for us coming back. Yeah, were excited about those young guys.”

EmmaKate Few | NBC 6 Sports

“This season has been unprecedented, a lot of emotions. For a while at the beginning, we didn’t even know if you guys were going to get to play a season. To have gone through so much adversity as a group you guys have really bonded into a brotherhood over there, at least that’s what your players keep telling me. Having these extra months, getting closer together, what kind of impact has that had?”



Rodney Guin | Head Coach Calvary Cavaliers

“There’s a lot of adversity we have gone through and unknowns. I mean for a while we didn’t know if we were going to play or who we were going to play. We talked to them early in the year and we said, okay, lets just show up everyday here for practice and do what we are supposed to do. We will find you a game to play, and they were ready to do that. Like I said about this group, the work ethic is tremendous. Very few of them ever miss a day of practice so its just a special group of kids and it was good to step back and watch them enjoy that.”



EmmaKate Few | NBC 6 Sports

“I would assume winning the state championship is up there in terms of favorite memories in your coaching career. If you could think of anything else that stands out in your mind as a special moment in your coaching career, what would that be?”



Rodney Guin | Head Coach Calvary Cavaliers

“Well you know that one for sure is special, but there are games all along. We beat Parkway in front of the biggest crowd probably ever in Bossier Parish for a District Championship and that game will always be one of my favorite games where we were both undefeated going into Week 10. Just a huge game for the Parish and that ranks up there with the best of everything.”



EmmaKate Few | NBC 6 Sports

“Alright any crazy coaching stories? I’ve heard some funny ones, some I can’t believe that happened ones. What stands out in your mind in terms of crazy coaching moments?”



Rodney Guin | Head Coach Calvary Cavaliers

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some guys that are quite the cast of characters, so you kind of never know what’s going to go on in practice. We had a guy at Haughton one time, Coach Maynor, our baseball coach. We were playing Mansfield one year and they had this quarterback, and I can’t even remember his name now, but Glen went in and dressed out in full pads and came trotting out to the field. He had a helmet on so the kids didn’t know who he was, so I said, okay we’ve got a new quarterback. He’s going to play scout team this week and be the Mansfield quarterback. Coach Maynor got back there and about the third play got his tail knocked off, so we all laughed about that. Crazy things like that, we love going to practice, it’s fun going everyday. You know I don’t know if there’s a better job that you can have than High School football coach.”