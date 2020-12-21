SNSB G-Men Nation: GSU Softball’s Morgan Adams inspires the next generation with her teammates

GRAMBLING, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – This week’s Playmaker in the Community comes from the campus of Grambling State. Morgan Adams is inspiring the next generation alongside her teammates.



“Growing up I never got to see a college softball player,” said Adams. “Nobody at our practices.. none of us had that. So going there and towards the end we kind of got to talk to them and at that age I wish I had known the importance of teamwork and everything because you’re just out there playing having fun.”

After helping out at practice, Adams and two of her softball teammates spoke to the young athletes.

“One thing I remember us telling them.. you want to be excited for .. let’s say the 2nd basemen makes a play you want to be as excited as if you had made the play. Because softball is a game of we.. it’s no I’s. Just because at that age i didn’t really know the importance of teamwork.”

“We didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into so we got there and they were turning double plays they were so good.. we were like they don’t need help. It was so awesome.”