SNSB G-Men Nation Spotlight: Grambling MBB 1-0 in SWAC play

MONTGOMERY (KTAL/ KMSS) – Grambling tipped off their Conference Basketball schedule on Saturday. Their opponent, Alabama State tipped off not just their Conference schedule, but it was the Hornets first game this season. The Tigers not exactly easing them into the season in this one with the 66-49 victory to start of 2021. The G-Men are now 1-0 in SWAC play.



The G-Men (3-5, 1-0 SWAC) enjoyed a 15-point lead at the break and extended its lead to as many as 22 points before cruising to victory. Cameron Woodall was the only other scorer in the entire game to notch double-figures as he finished with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field.

Cameron Christon buried 3-of-6 shots from downtown, grabbed eight boards, produced three blocks, dished out two assists and had one steal while connecting on 5-of-6 from the charity stripe to lift the Tigers to its first win since December 16.



Terreon Randolph chipped in with seven points and six rebounds in the victory for Grambling. The Alabama State men’s basketball team, (0-1, 0-1 SWAC), who played its first game of the year, was led by Kenny Strawbridge and DJ Heath who both finished with nine points apiece in the loss for the Hornets.

The G-Men are in action again on Saturday when they host rival Southern.