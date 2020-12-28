SNSB G-Men Nation Spotlight: Grambling Men’s Basketball wraps up non-conference play

GRAMBLING, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Heading to the campus of Grambling State, the men’s basketball program is off to a 2-5 start after a challenging non-conference scheduling, including matchups against Texas Tech, Arizona, Tulane, and Grand Canyon.

The non-conference finale against Southeastern ended in a heartbreaker for the Tigers. Grambling trailing by just three points with 42 seconds left. The Lion’s Gus Okkafor nailed a desperation three to lift the lions over Grambling 77-70. Grambling State was 23-of-46 (50 percent) shooting from the field and 20-of-25 (75 percent) from the charity stripe while Southeastern shot 41 percent (24-of-59) from the field and 56 percent (19-of-34) from the free-throw line. The Tigers registered 24 rebounds, including 17 on the defensive glass, while the Lions pulled down 36 rebounds, with 19 coming on the offensive end.

The Tigers are officially done with competition in 2020 after Monday’s matchup against Incarnate World was cancelled for the second time this season. Grambling begins conference play on the road this Saturday against Alabama State University.