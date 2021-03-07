SNSB: Grambling falls in season opener; loses first home game since 2015

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Grambling Tiger football team fell into a hole they couldn’t get out of on Saturday which resulted in the team losing a game inside of The Hole for the first time since 2015.
A false start on the game’s first play would be a sign of things to come as the Tigers had no answer for the Jackson State offense for the entirety of the first half, resulting in a 27-14 halftime deficit as the visiting Tigers, led by first-year Head Coach Deion Sanders, outgained the home-standing Tigers 267-150 through the first two-quarters of play.
It was a tale of two halves, as Grambling’s defense allowed just six second-half points. Unfortunately, GSU was unable to force JSU and starting quarterback Jalon Jones off the field on third downs. The Tigers converted eight of thirteen third-down conversion attempts on the afternoon. Jackson State also ran the ball at will, picking up 293 yards on just 24 carries, good enough for over 6 yards per attempt.
There were some bright spots offensively, Geremy Hickbottom showed his experience at quarterback, taking care of the football, completing 24 passes for 237 yards and a score. GSU also put together three second-half drives of at least 65 yards.
Eleven penalties didn’t help the Tigers’ comeback effort, and their inability to rush the passer showed in the second half as the time wound down. Grambling didn’t record a sack Saturday afternoon.
Grambling did take care of the football, controlling the turnover battle until the final minute when running back Keilon Elder fumbled at the Jackson State one-yard line with just over a minute to play, ending the Tigers comeback hopes, and giving the new-look JSU program their first win in SWAC play under Coach Sanders.
Grambling will face Prairie View A&M on Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas in the State Fair Classic.
