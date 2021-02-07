SNSB Playmaker in the Community: Lindsay Edwards, Louisiana Tech softball

RUSTON, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – 2019 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, 2020 Preseason Conference Usa Player of the Year, etc. That’s just a small list of what Louisiana Tech’s Lindsay Edwards has accomplished on the softball field. However, what many might not realize about this Lady Techster is how much of a playmaker she is off the field.

“Whenever you are here and you get involved with SAAC (Student Athlete Advisory Committee) as well, it kind of reminds you that you have a voice,” said Edwards. “You can use it not just in softball, but in anything. Community service, you can go out and vote, etc. Softball is a really fun game and it takes you a lot of places but ultimately you are going to have a lot of other things going on in your life.”

One of those things for Edwards is her role as the Community Service liaison on Tech’s SAAC.

“I keep track of everyone’s community service hours and I send out community service opportunities,” said Edwards. “I just do my best to get everyone involved with whatever opportunities we can with our tight schedule.”

It’s no secret that being a student athlete demands many hours of dedication to your sport. When the pandemic suddenly demanded a major lifestyle change, the SAAC stepped up to help Tech student athletes manage their mental health.

“When quarantine hit last year, obviously mental health was a big issue for student athletes because we are going home and getting off our our routines where we have strict schedules,” said Edwards. “Once quarantine hit that didn’t happen anymore. A lot of people didn’t know how to cope with it, a lot of student athletes. SAAC helped set up round-tables with the athletic training department so we were able to send out a lot of resources through that and get them into the counseling center if they needed to.”

Helping other student athletes navigate their busy schedules while also realizing their potential to make an impact rings true for Edwards. Even when it comes to civic duties.

“Obviously with the election too that was a big push to get everyone involved,” said Edwards. “Make sure they are registered to vote, get out to their local polls, send in mail in ballots, anything they can to just get informed and be more involved in their community and the nation as a whole. “

For this Lady Techster and her teammates, sport is not their purpose. It’s a platform. A platform to make an impact on campus, in Ruston, and across the nation.