SNSB Playmaker in the Community: Terrace Marshall Jr, LSU

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – “It’s hard out here and everybody doesn’t get that chance to get a Christmas present,” said LSU star receiver and projected first-round pick, Terrace Marshall Jr.

The former Parkway Panthers partnered with the Champs Sports store in Bossier mall to surprise six deserving teens from the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls club of Shreveport with a shopping spree. Marshall just excited to make these teens’ Christmas special.

“It makes me real happy just to see the smiles on their faces and the reactions,” said Marshall. “That’s the whole goal and that’s what I wanted to get out of this situation, just to make the kids happy and make them have a good Christmas. I just think about the people and the kids that don’t get a chance to get the best Christmas gift or any Christmas gifts at all, so I just want to be a part of being a blessing to other kids.”