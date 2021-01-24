SNSB Playmakers in the Community: Shreveport Mudbugs host Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – Each week we like to highlight those who are making a difference both on and off the field. This week’s Playmakers in the Community goes to the Shreveport Mudbugs organization. The Bugs held a canned food drive last Monday to honor Dr. Marin Luther King Jr.


“We wanted to come together as an organization to just provide for the Shreveport-Bossier community,” said Teri Johnson, Mudbugs Director of Social Media and Marketing. “So, we asked that, we honor Martin Luther King through a service day. Its one of the most important things we do as an organization, because we pride ourselves on being a family, not just on the team, not just the staff members, but in the community. Being able to help out our family, is a really big deal for us.”

