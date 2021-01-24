SNSB Spotlight: Devin White’s journey to NFL greatness

SPRINGHILL, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Lets take you to Springhill, Louisiana. The year is 2015, and one local high school athlete is taking the area by storm.

Devin White’s journey to NFL greatness started at North Webster High School. White’s combination of size (6’1, 258 lbs) and speed (4.49 40 yard-dash) helped him dominate, rushing for over 5,000 yards and 81 touchdowns.



Suiting up at running back for the North Webster Knights, he rushed for over 5,000 career yards and scored 81 touchdowns. By his senior season, every major college football program in the country came calling for the kid from Springhill. But, he was only interested in one. The premier school in his home state: LSU.

His career at LSU? Prolific may be an understatement.

286 tackles

28.5 tackles for loss

Four forced fumbles

2018 Dick Butkus Award Winner

Devin White averaged 95 tackles a season in his three years at LSU, but his senior season helped solidify him as a superstar. White notched 62 solo tackles (123 total) with three sacks on his way to winning the 2018 Dick Butkus Award.

At the NFL combine, he would run a 4.42 forty-yard dash, weighing in at 230 pounds. His 39.5 inch vertical jump had NFL scouts salivating. In the 2019 NFL Draft, he would be taken fifth by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It took little time for White to make an impact in the professional game. His rookie season, he notched 91 total tackles and returned two of them for touchdowns.



In 2020, he was even better.

140 tackles (6th in NFL)

9 sacks (15th in NFL)

16 tackles for loss (3rd in NFL)

Devin White’s stellar play against the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round sparked the Buccaneers to victory (10 tackles, pass deflection, fumble recovery, interception).

This kid from Springhill was named to the NFL All-Pro 2nd Team for his efforts. His name is Devin White, and in two short years, he’s become one of the NFL’s premier linebackers. The pride of Springhill, Louisiana, now sits four quarters away from Super Bowl glory.









