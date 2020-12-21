SNSB Spotlight: Mudbug Moms

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Hirsch Coliseum is the home of the Mudbugs, but during the North American Hockey League season the Mudbugs need a home. That’s where billet families come in.

“We coach hockey, we play hockey so this was an aspect of hockey we had not been a part of yet.” says first year billet Bridget Peterson.

Second year billet Casey Ryan said the decision to billet was a logical choice. “We just decided that since we were big fans and we both coach and help with kids that this would be the next thing for us to do.”

But how does the billet process work? Mudbugs Defenseman Aiden Metcalfe says it’s pretty simple. We get an e-mail basically when we show up letting us know who our billet family is” says Metcalfe. “From there we just kind of introduce ourselves over the phone and then we meet them when we come to Shreveport for the first time.”

Complete strangers from across the country, and sometimes different countries coming to Louisiana to play hockey and live in your house. Mudbug Defenseman Davis Goukler has a pretty easy comparison to that first interaction between billet and player. “It’s almost like a blind date in a way and you’re just showing up.”

But through billeting, these strangers quickly become family.

“They’re incredible” Forward Billy Feczko said of his billet parents. Anything we need they do and they treat us like we’re their own kid.” Goukler’s realtionships with his billets have blossomed into a second family. “My billet mom is my second mom, my billet dad is my second dad, and my billet brother is my second younger brother.”

But it’s not just the players who have found themselves attached to their billets. The billets have attached themselves to the players they host. “We love these boys like they’re our own” said billet Jordan Choate. “My two children look at them like they’re siblings, they call them their brothers.”

But it’s not just the players and their billets who build those relationships, families from across the country develop them as well. Morgan Metcalfe and his family, which includes his son Aiden call Palos Verde, California home. When he comes into town to watch Aiden and the ‘Bugs he has a place to stay with the Choates. A family who has become an extension of his own.

“It’s not just ‘yeah we’re going to come watch my son play a couple hockey games’ it’s we’re going to go out and visit the Choates.’ To have a family as strong and as loving as the Choates are… We couldn’t have asked for a better family.”

From strangers, to calling Shreveport home, these Mudbugs and their billets, have developed a relationship which will last a lifetime.

“They’re just part of the family now.” said Bridget Peterson. A statement which was echoed by Jordan Choate, “It’s honestly a relationship that will stay even after they move on to the next level.”

Wherever that next level may be, Casey Ryan says she won’t be far from the boys she now calls one of her own. “They know that when they leave here and they go to either another program or to college that they’ll still see my face, they’ll hear my voice wherever they go.”

Ryan then told her billet, Billy Feczko “You know it’s true!” Feczko replied “I know it’s true!”