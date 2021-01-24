SNSB Spotlight: Tre’Davious White’s journey to NFL greatness

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – Before he was an all-American, before he was a first-round draft pick, before he was an NFL Pro-bowler, he was Tre’Davious White. A freshman at Green Oaks High school in Shreveport , Louisiana.



“It was a little scrawny freshman that everybody was really really excited about coming,” said former Green Oaks Assistant Coach, Christopher Wilson. “I just introduced myself to him and asked him what he wanted to do, and he said he wanted to be a really good football player.”



That’s exactly what he did.



“He was all-state his freshman year,” said Wilson. “He was an all-state returner. He had 900 yards receiving.”



With that success, came a simple goal.



“I had him next to my desk and I asked him what his plans were,” said Wilson. “And those plans were to go to LSU and play football.”



That plan…accomplished. Committing to the Tigers as one of the nation’s top players.



“Colleges would come around, they would call, he wasn’t interested,” said Wilson. “When LSU called it was done.”



Once there, White thrived. Named an all-SEC freshman in 2013, an all-SEC second-team selection in 2015, and an All-American selection and finalist for the Thorpe award, given to the nation’s top defensive back in 2016. The scrawny kid from shreveport, just eight years later walked to the stage as the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Now in his fourth season, White has already been named an all-Pro and a Pro Bowler twice, he’s made over 230 tackles, forced four fumbles, and made fifteen interceptions. Even though he’s now over 1,200 miles away from Shreveport, White still comes back home. He’s had his jersey retired by Green Oaks and he puts on an annual camp at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium where he teaches not just tips on football, but life as well.

Even with all his on field success, his former coach believes he’s a better human than football player.



“That’s what we want to build as coaches,” said Wilson. “We always tell them we want you to be good athletes because that makes us look good out here but more so, we want you to be a good man, we want you to be a good father, and he’s all of those things. An outstanding athlete but he’s a better friend brother, he’s a better son, he’s a hell of a father, and that’s what you want as a coach you want those guys that are doing everything right. You don’t brag on the people that good athletes but terrible humans. That’s what makes us proud of him.”



An outstanding human and an outstanding football player, Shreveport’s Tre’Davious White. Making those in the 318 proud.