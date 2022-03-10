By: Southern Arkansas University Athletics



NEW ORLEANS, La (Southern Arkansas Athletics) – Highly-decorated outgoing senior forward Devante Brooks could have one more opportunity to represent the Muleriders on the hardwood and that all depends on the fans. The Shreveport, Louisiana native has been selected as one of six “Dark Horse Dunkers” for the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships on March 31 in New Orleans; an event that will be broadcasted on ESPN.



Brooks, who electrified the W.T. Watson Center faithful for five seasons with explosives slams often in transition, matches up with Carson-Newman’s EJ Bush and Letourneau’s Warren Richardson in the first round of fan voting which opens on Friday, March 11 at 12 p.m. CT at this link: https://www.collegeslam.com/darkhorsedunker.



