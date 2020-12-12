Southern Quality Ford Friday Night Blitz: Week 15 Scores & Highlights

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local Paralympian runner with hydrocephalus who had to give up competing is now dedicated to helping others.

Karsten Brogan, 25, was born with a congenital condition also known as "water on the brain," in which cerebrospinal fluid is present inside the skull and can build up. His mother says only the left side of his brain was present at birth.