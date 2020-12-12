Southern Quality Ford Friday Night Blitz: Week 15 Scores & Highlights

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Another exciting week of high school football action across the Ark-La-Tex. Here’s this week’s scores.

Louisiana Scores:

Byrd 14, John Curtis 13

Calvary 24, South Lab 14

Oak Grove 67, Logansport 14

East Iberville 25, Haynesville 15

Many 32, Amite 30

Destrehan 6, Ruston 0

Neville 27, Minden 0

Texas Scores:

Carthage 38, Wimberley 7

Gilmer 35, Graham 21

Franklin 14, Waskom 13

Shiner 49, Timpson 7 (Thursday)

Texas High 37, Lake Creek 7

Pine Tree 34, A&M Consolidated 28

Longview 41, Lufkin 5

