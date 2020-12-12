Southern Quality Ford Friday Night Blitz: Week 15 Scores & Highlights

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Another exciting week of high school football action across the Ark-La-Tex. Here’s this week’s scores.
Louisiana Scores:
Byrd 14, John Curtis 13
Calvary 24, South Lab 14
Oak Grove 67, Logansport 14
East Iberville 25, Haynesville 15
Many 32, Amite 30
Destrehan 6, Ruston 0
Neville 27, Minden 0
Texas Scores:
Carthage 38, Wimberley 7
Gilmer 35, Graham 21
Franklin 14, Waskom 13
Shiner 49, Timpson 7 (Thursday)
Texas High 37, Lake Creek 7
Pine Tree 34, A&M Consolidated 28
Longview 41, Lufkin 5