Southwood names Jesse Esters interim football coach

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There’s a new man in charge of Southwood football.

After Dean Smith’s resignation earlier this offseason the Cowboys have promoted Jesse Esters to interim Head Coach. Esters has previous head coaching experience at Delhi High School from 2012-2016. He had been serving as the program’s Strength and Conditioning Coach.

The change comes after Smith resigned from his position after just one season at the helm of the program. The Cowboys went 0-6 in a COVID-shortened 2020. Esters posted a 14-32 as the Head Coach at Delhi, his teams increased their win total every season.

