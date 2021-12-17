SPD: keeping the Independence Bowl safe and secure

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Independence Bowl is tomorrow and Shreveport police have a few reminders to keep the game secure and fun for everyone. In order for attendees to have the best experience possible SPD wants to remind everyone of the rules and safety guidelines in place.

These items will not be allowed to be taken inside the stadium on Bowl Day. Any person attempting to take them into the game could be removed.

All bags brought into the facility must be clear, NO EXCEPTIONS

No outside food or drinks (alcoholic or non-alcoholic

Ice chests / coolers

Video cameras

Firearms

Mace

Knives

Straight blades of any kind

Pocket tools

Taser or Stun guns

Umbrellas

Laser Pointers / lights

Telephoto lenses more than six (6) inches long

Smoking and Vaping ARE PROHIBITED inside of the stadium

There are some general safety tips to keep in mind as well. Protect your things by storing all of your valuables in your trunk or leaving them at home and be sure to lock your doors. It is safer to walk in groups and not to be distracted by your phone or other things while you are walking so that you are aware of your surroundings. Police ask that you drive slowly and watch out for children. If you see any suspicious behavior report it to the police.

Most of all they ask that everyone be kind to one another so everyone can enjoy the event.