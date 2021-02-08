Springhill’s Devin White key factor in Tampa’s Super Bowl LV victory

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – From a North Webster Knight to a Super Bowl Champion, Devin White knows how to compete. The Springhill native and former LSU Tiger put Super Bowl LV to bed last night for Tampa’s 31-9 blowout win. Twelve total tackles and a game sealing interception, fitting for the linebacker who is always around the ball, seemingly always making plays.

“We talked about beating them bad, we knew they weren’t physical enough,” said White. “They real gimmicky on offense and man we don’t play like that, we like smash mouth football, we like coming down hill, getting in them trenches, that’s what we built off. That’s why we’re the number one rush defense in the league. That’s why on the back end we strapped up man.”

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Devin White #45 and Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field before Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

White was confident in the Buccaneers ability to blow out the defending champs, even before the first whistle.

“We knew we wanted to blow them out,” said White. “We knew that whatever we gave them in the first game, that whatever they got, it’s because we gave it to them and Todd Bowles wasn’t letting that happen this game.”