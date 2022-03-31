SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Former New Orleans Saints player and ALS thriver Steve Gleason spoke to students and the general public this evening at the University Center Ballroom on the campus of LSUS.



Known for his ferocious playing style, Steve Gleason retired from the NFL in 2008 and is remembered for his profound impact on New Orleans following hurricane Katrina. Symbolic of the city`s resilience, his unforgettable play in the Saints` first game back in the Superdome has been immortalized with a nine-foot statue. His life was forever changed after a diagnosis of the terminal disease, ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, AKA Lou Gehrig`s Disease). Inspiring to all, Steve is showing the world that after this diagnosis, you can not only live, but thrive. Today he is a father, advocate, philanthropist, speaker, and an icon of hope through adversity.



“We are so happy and honored to have Steve Gleason joining us,” said Angel Martin, Director of Student Activities and Recreational Sports at LSUS. “Steve has shown us the value of perseverance and character, not only during his playing career with the New Orleans Saints, but in his advocacy for improving the lives of those living with ALS. Steve is the embodiment of what he preaches and is an amazing example of living with purpose – something that I think will resonate with not only our students, but our community as well.”



Gleason spoke on a number of topics, including overcoming adversity and dealing with anxiety in the modern age.