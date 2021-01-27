Strong start not enough in BPCC’s 73-61 loss to Tyler Junior College

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers jumped out to a nine-point first-half lead on Wednesday evening against Tyler Junior College, but it wasn’t enough as the Apaches outscored the Cavs 34-28 in the second half on their way to a 73-61 victory.

BPCC’s second-half struggles from long range were tough to overcome, the team shot just 12.5 percent from beyond the arc in the second half of play. Jestin Porter was a thorn in the Cavs’ side all evening long, scoring 27 points and dishing out 4 assists. Four Cavaliers scored in double figures, Avery Martinez led the way offensively with four three-pointers.

With the loss, the Cavaliers fall to 1-2 while TJC improves to 2-1. The Cavaliers return to the court Saturday as they travel to Coastal Bend College. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00.