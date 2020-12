NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) - The Byrd Yellow Jackets were hoping to party like it was 1949. Instead they'll have to wait until at least 2021 to win their first state championship since '49, falling in the Division I state title game on Sunday night to Catholic High of Baton Rouge 35-12.

Things began well for the tournament's 3-seed, who were making their first state championship appearence since 2013. Brayden Hermes intercepted Catholic quarterback Daniel Beale on the game's third play. The Bear defense rose quickly to the occasion, stopping Byrd's Venzel Thompson on a fullback dive on a 4th & 1 to give the Bears the ball back.