GRAMBLING (KTAL/ KMSS) - Grambling State will continue SWAC play on Saturday, January 9 as they host Southern University for the first home conference game of the season. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

"Every year, you know you can throw the records out the window with Southern," said GSU Head Coach Donte' Jackson. "They're going to come in and they are going to be ready to play. Coach Woods will have those guys competing at a high level. You know every year it seems we play a tough close game."