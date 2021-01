NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) - In the first season of the new look Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team is headed to their first NFC title game since winning the Super Bowl in 2003. The Buccaneers forced 4 turnovers over the New Orleans Saints in a 30-20 victory.

Linebacker Devin White was a hero in the matchup, as the former North Webster Knight recovered a Jared Cook fumble late in the third quarter to set up a game-tying touchdown. His interception of Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the fourth quarter led to the team's game winning score.