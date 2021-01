SPRINGHILL, La. (KMSS/KTAL) - Lets take you to Springhill, Louisiana. The year is 2015, and one local high school athlete is taking the area by storm.

Suiting up at running back for the North Webster Knights, he rushed for over 5,000 career yards and scored 81 touchdowns. By his senior season, every major college football program in the country came calling for the kid from Springhill. But, he was only interested in one. The premier school in his home state: LSU.