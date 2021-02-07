Sunday Night Sports Blitz: Week 22

RUSTON, La (KTAL/ KMSS) - 2019 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, 2020 Preseason Conference Usa Player of the Year, etc. That’s just a small list of what Louisiana Tech’s Lindsay Edwards has accomplished on the softball field. However, what many might not realize about this Lady Techster is how much of a playmaker she is off the field.

“Whenever you are here and you get involved with SAAC (Student Athlete Advisory Committee) as well, it kind of reminds you that you have a voice," said Edwards. "You can use it not just in softball, but in anything. Community service, you can go out and vote, etc. Softball is a really fun game and it takes you a lot of places but ultimately you are going to have a lot of other things going on in your life.”