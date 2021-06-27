SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Sunday Night Sports Blitz we recap the induction ceremony of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, and get to know Bossier Head football coach Deaumante Johnson.
We’ll also check in on the Huntington Raiders as they prepare for the Fall, and tell you the story of Lance Jackson who has earned multiple Division I offers before entering high school. You can catch the Southern Quality Ford Sunday Night Sports Blitz every Sunday night at 10:30 on KTAL.
Sunday Night Sports Blitz: Week 42
