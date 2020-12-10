Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Video
Texarkana First News
Local
State
Crime
Education
Coronavirus
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Veterans Voices
Military Matters
Newsfeed Now
Consumer Alerts
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Rechargeable fillet knives recalled due to fire hazard
Love candy? Company hiring candy testers
Beware COVID-19 scams: Here’s what to look for
United Way opens registration to Dolly Parton’s imagination library in Benton
Election HQ
Weather
Closings and Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather Live Blog
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Rain will continue into Friday morning followed by a few strong storms late Sunday into Monday morning
Video
Rain and fog Thursday morning, rain becomes widespread this afternoon, a few strong storms possible late in the weekend
Video
Live update: Rain returns Thursday with off and on periods of rain continuing through next Wednesday
The first of three disturbances to bring heavy rain starting Thursday, the weekend ends with a few thunderstorms
Video
Sports
NBC Sports Streaming
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Japan 2020
Local Sports
High School Sports
Sunday Night Sports Blitz
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
All eyes on QBs as Packers host Bucs for NFC championship
Canes’ season paused, while Caps play on without 4 regulars
LISTEN: Sean Payton talks Saints QB room, coaching staff in end of the season conference call
Video
Ted Thompson, 68, GM when Packers won last Super Bowl, dies
Community
Keep Calm & Carry Out
ArkLaTex Remarkable Women of 2021
Lifestyle
Events
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Unsung Heroes
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
Voices of Courage
Beyond the Protests
Growing Strong
Top Stories
United Way opens registration to Dolly Parton’s imagination library in Benton
Top Stories
Pet of the Week: Deb and Shy Shy
Video
FRIENDS Foundation to bring economic development to Sevier County
David Raines Community Health Centers still offering COVID-19 vaccines to senior citizens
Mount Pleasant organizations team up for MLK Day of Service
Video
Contests
Salute the Badge
Loving Living Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KSHV 45
The Lynn Vance Show
KMSS FOX 33
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
FOX 33 News Good Day
Partner with FOX 33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
Trending Stories
Gov. Edwards renews plea for businesses to move to remote work for employees
Video
Weather
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter will not attend Biden’s inauguration
Haughton man who spent nearly 100 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after being released
Video
Interactive Radar
Louisiana lawmakers disapprove halting Keystone XL pipeline
Video
Love candy? Company hiring candy testers
Futurecast
President Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Video
SPD: Two men in custody after robbery attempt in Broadmoor neighborhood
Standout Students
Salute the Badge
Gallery
Washington DC Bureau
Gallery
Newsfeed Now
Gallery
The Lynn Vance Show
Gallery
All in a Day’s Drive
Gallery
Don't Miss
‘Bernie mittens’ sell out hours after Inauguration
Parents outraged over student’s Confederate flag face mask demand action
Video
School bus driver in Texas creates ‘memory bears’ for those who have lost someone
Video
We have a winner! Single lucky $730 million Powerball ticket sold
Uniformed man seen kneeling at Beau Biden’s grave during inauguration
‘If it wasn’t my job I would have done that for free’: Officer after surviving Capitol mob assault
Video
The heartwarming story behind Bernie Sanders’ iconic Inauguration mittens